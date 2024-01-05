Ex-Sheffield United, Derby County and Nottingham Forest star now a free agent after non-league exit
The 31-year-old is a player Blades fans have fond memories of, as he was a regular fixture in the side that escaped League One in 2017. He then helped the club seal promotion to the Premier League but found opportunities limited in the top flight.
Stints with Swindon Town, Swansea City and Portsmouth followed his Bramall Lane exit before he dropped into non-league pyramid with Oldham Athletic last summer.
He joined the Latics on a short-term deal which has now expired and he has left having made 10 appearances for the club.
A statement issued by Oldham read: “We can confirm that Kieron Freeman has left the club following the conclusion of his contract.
“The 31-year-old joined Latics at the start of the season on a contract until January, making ten appearances during the first part of the campaign. We’d like to wish Kieron all the best for the future.”
Freeman is now on the extensive list of unattached players available on the transfer market as free agents. Many of those on the market will be hoping they find new homes this month, as January is when EFL clubs can make amendments to their registered player lists.