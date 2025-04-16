Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss 'in talks' over shock Championship return
The 76-year-old is among the most recognisable figures in English football, particularly in Yorkshire.
As well as leading the Blades, Terriers and Whites, Warnock has had spells in charge of Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and the now-defunct Scarborough.
He has been away from the EFL since 2023, when he departed Huddersfield to make way for the appointment of Darren Moore.
A brief and unspectacular stint in Scotland with Aberdeen followed later in the season and looked to be his last in management.
He took up a role as a football advisor at non-league club Torquay United, but it appears he may have a chance to return to the Championship.
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, via EFL Analysis, Warnock is on Cardiff City’s radar as they battle to avoid relegation to League One.
He enjoyed a successful tenure as Bluebirds boss between 2016 and 2019, leading the club into the Premier League.
However, his former club have struggled to climb the second tier under the stewardship of Omer Riza.
It has been claimed talks have been held while Cardiff consider a last-gasp change in the dugout. Warnock does have a reputation for pulling off ‘great escapes’, with fans of Huddersfield and Rotherham able to attest to his ability to rescue clubs.
Cardiff currently sit in the relegation zone with just four games to go, although are just one point behind 22nd-placed Derby County.
Speaking in September about his role at Torquay, Warnock told BBC Radio Devon: "I've enjoyed every minute.
"I know football's take, take, take a lot of the time, but I'm retired and it's nice to actually put something back into a club that gave me and Sharon [Warnock's wife] a big lift when we first came down here.
"Everybody who has retired will understand what I mean when I say all of a sudden you've got a blank in your life at times.
"You have to have something, and for me it was to try and put something back into Torquay that they gave me.
"They gave me the belief and I still get that kick when we score a goal and when the final whistle goes. In some of the results we haven't played overly well, but I always think good teams win games when they don't play particularly well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.