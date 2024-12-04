Former Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has returned to football after being released by Hartlepool United.

The 32-year-old, a two-time promotion winner with Sheffield United, has not managed to settle anywhere for the long-term since departing Bramall Lane in 2020.

After stints at Swansea City, Swindon Town and Portsmouth, the former Wales international dropped into non-league football with a move to Oldham in 2023.

A lengthy spell as a free agent followed his Latics exit and his next club, Hartlepool, only handed the defender a short-term deal.

Kieron Freeman made 141 appearances for Sheffield United. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

His contract expired in October, throwing Freeman back on the free agent market. While there has been no official announcement regarding his arrival, he is now plying his trade with seventh-tier Spalding United.

He has featured for the Tulips on a number of occasions since making his debut in late October. Among his teammates is former Bradford City and Reading defender Liam Moore, who joined the club earlier on in the campaign.

After giving Freeman his debut, Spalding boss Jimmy Dean said: “Kieron has bags of quality and, although he needs minutes, I'm delighted to get him in.”