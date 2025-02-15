Former Rotherham United manager and Sheffield United forward Andy Scott has vacated his role as Charlton Athletic’s technical director.

Scott initially pursued management after calling time on his playing career and had stints in charge of Rotherham, Brentford and Aldershot Town.

However, over the last decade, Scott has operated in backroom roles and worked for the likes of Watford, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.

He took on the technical director gig at Charlton in July 2023, having previously held the role on an interim basis.

Andy Scott led Rotherham United between April 2011 and March 2012. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

His departure has now been confirmed, with Scott hailing Charlton’s infrastructure as “Championship quality” in a farewell message.

“This has been one of my most challenging and rewarding roles during what has been a demanding time,” Scott said. “But I am proud of where I leave the club both on and off the pitch.

“I firmly believe that the infrastructure at Sparrows Lane is now Championship quality. I am especially proud of the quality of staff and players we’ve recruited.

“Our performance services, recruitment and data departments are in an extremely healthy position and the acquisition of young players like Conor [Coventry], Kayne [Ramsay] and Thierry [Small] has not only improved the squad but also provided key assets for the future.

Conor Coventry joined Charlton Athletic despite reports of interest from Sheffield Wednesday. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We have been able to provide a pathway for some exciting young academy players to break into the men’s first-team environment and I am sure they will take the club from strength to strength.

“It has been a very hard decision to leave but I feel now is the right time to explore other opportunities that have been made available to me.