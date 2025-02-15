Former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest man departs League One club
Scott initially pursued management after calling time on his playing career and had stints in charge of Rotherham, Brentford and Aldershot Town.
However, over the last decade, Scott has operated in backroom roles and worked for the likes of Watford, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.
He took on the technical director gig at Charlton in July 2023, having previously held the role on an interim basis.
His departure has now been confirmed, with Scott hailing Charlton’s infrastructure as “Championship quality” in a farewell message.
“This has been one of my most challenging and rewarding roles during what has been a demanding time,” Scott said. “But I am proud of where I leave the club both on and off the pitch.
“I firmly believe that the infrastructure at Sparrows Lane is now Championship quality. I am especially proud of the quality of staff and players we’ve recruited.
“Our performance services, recruitment and data departments are in an extremely healthy position and the acquisition of young players like Conor [Coventry], Kayne [Ramsay] and Thierry [Small] has not only improved the squad but also provided key assets for the future.
“We have been able to provide a pathway for some exciting young academy players to break into the men’s first-team environment and I am sure they will take the club from strength to strength.
“It has been a very hard decision to leave but I feel now is the right time to explore other opportunities that have been made available to me.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Nathan [Jones] and would like to thank him as well as the first-team and academy staff members and all of the players for their hard work and dedication and I wish the club all the best. I expect and look forward to visiting Charlton Athletic in the Championship very soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.