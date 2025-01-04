Former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton defender snapped up by Preston North End in early January move

Published 4th Jan 2025, 08:37 GMT
Preston North End have prised former Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson from Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

The 24-year-old was highly-rated during his early days at Everton and Wednesday were among the EFL clubs to borrow his services.

He moved to Hillsborough in a loan deal in 2021 but saw his stay in S6 cut short due to injury. Everton allowed Gibson to depart permanently two years later and he found regular first-team football at Plymouth.

Despite Plymouth’s struggles in the second tier this term, Gibson has impressed and has landed a move to Deepdale.

Lewis Gibson has left Plymouth Argyle for Preston North End.Lewis Gibson has left Plymouth Argyle for Preston North End.
Lewis Gibson has left Plymouth Argyle for Preston North End. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper on a deal running until at least 2028, Gibson said: “I'm delighted. It's been a whirlwind 24-48 hours, but I'm really happy to be here. I’m really excited for the challenge and I can’t wait to get going.

“I feel like the club over the years has been a very stable Championship club. It's a project now where I want to take it to the next level and try and break it into the top six and potentially go ahead.

“I've got real excitement and a real fire in the belly about getting going. I can’t wait to get out there, especially at home and playing in front of the home fans to show them what I can do.”

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom added: “Lewis is a really good defender who we’re delighted to have been able to bring in.

“We’ve beaten a few clubs to his signature so I think he’s excited about what he’s walking into here and likewise we’re excited to add him to our squad.

“He’s a player who the fans will quickly see is very capable with the ball at his feet, but he’s also someone who just loves to defend and he’s shown that he can do that to a high level in the Championship.”

