Preston North End have prised former Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson from Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

The 24-year-old was highly-rated during his early days at Everton and Wednesday were among the EFL clubs to borrow his services.

He moved to Hillsborough in a loan deal in 2021 but saw his stay in S6 cut short due to injury. Everton allowed Gibson to depart permanently two years later and he found regular first-team football at Plymouth.

Despite Plymouth’s struggles in the second tier this term, Gibson has impressed and has landed a move to Deepdale.

Lewis Gibson has left Plymouth Argyle for Preston North End. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper on a deal running until at least 2028, Gibson said: “I'm delighted. It's been a whirlwind 24-48 hours, but I'm really happy to be here. I’m really excited for the challenge and I can’t wait to get going.

“I feel like the club over the years has been a very stable Championship club. It's a project now where I want to take it to the next level and try and break it into the top six and potentially go ahead.

“I've got real excitement and a real fire in the belly about getting going. I can’t wait to get out there, especially at home and playing in front of the home fans to show them what I can do.”

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom added: “Lewis is a really good defender who we’re delighted to have been able to bring in.

“We’ve beaten a few clubs to his signature so I think he’s excited about what he’s walking into here and likewise we’re excited to add him to our squad.