Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Michail Antonio will reportedly have to wait until the end of the season to learn his fate at West Ham United.

The 35-year-old has been a tremendous servant to the Hammers over the last decade, scoring 83 goals in 323 appearances since his move from Nottingham Forest.

However, the Jamaica international has been out of action since he broke his leg in a car crash in December.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season but according to The Telegraph, Antonio faces an agonising wait over his future.

The report claims he will not know until the campaign has ended whether or not West Ham are going to extend his deal.

The Premier League club generally prefer to leave it as late as possible when it comes to contract renewals, but there is thought to be additional complexity regarding Antonio’s situation.

As it stands, it is unclear when the frontman will be fit enough to return to first-team action. There may also be discussions over his wage and how important he would be to the Hammers cause upon his return.

Antonio will be 36 by the time next season finishes, but it is hard to imagine the former Owls marksman not having suitors if he is shown the door at the London Stadium.

He is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having made 84 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between 2012 and 2014.

Simply returning to the pitch will be a boost for Antonio, who said he was “close to dying” as a result of crash in December.

Speaking to the BBC in March, he said: "It [seeing the remains of the car] gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It just made me realise how close I was to dying. I had seen the pictures but it was 10 times worse in person. The car was an absolute mess. It was difficult for me.

"The police came and when they found me I was in between the two seats. I wasn't actually in the driver's seat.