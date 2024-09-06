Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher has been hit with a three-match ban after admitting violent conduct.

The Yorkshire-born frontman now represents Blackpool, having joined the League One outfit on a free transfer from Watford in the summer.

He had endured a barren loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in his final Hornets season, before dropping into League One to try get firing again.

The 28-year-old has notched once in six games for the Tangerines but will not be adding to his appearance tally until later this month.

Ashley Fletcher spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

His ban relates to an incident in Blackpool’s recent draw with Wycombe Wanderers. Fletcher appeared to hit Wycombe’s Dan Harvie and the forward has admitted his behaviour constituted violent conduct.

An EFL spokesperson said: “Blackpool’s Ashley Fletcher has been given a three-match suspension for misconduct at their EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, August 31.