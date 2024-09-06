Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Middlesbrough man hit with ban after violent conduct admission
The Yorkshire-born frontman now represents Blackpool, having joined the League One outfit on a free transfer from Watford in the summer.
He had endured a barren loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in his final Hornets season, before dropping into League One to try get firing again.
The 28-year-old has notched once in six games for the Tangerines but will not be adding to his appearance tally until later this month.
His ban relates to an incident in Blackpool’s recent draw with Wycombe Wanderers. Fletcher appeared to hit Wycombe’s Dan Harvie and the forward has admitted his behaviour constituted violent conduct.
An EFL spokesperson said: “Blackpool’s Ashley Fletcher has been given a three-match suspension for misconduct at their EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, August 31.
“The forward admitted that his behaviour around the 32nd minute constitutes violent conduct, and he also accepted the automatic penalty.”
