Former Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Ipswich Town defender links up with fifth-tier club
A left-back by trade, Penney was tipped for a bright future in his early days at Hillsborough. After impressing at various youth levels, he made 32 appearances at first-team level for the Owls.
He was loaned out on three occasions - to Bradford City, Mansfield Town and St. Pauli - before departing permanently in 2021.
Two years on the books of Ipswich Town followed, before Penney was left on the free agent market for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.
He returned to the game for a short stint with Rochdale earlier on in the campaign and has now linked up with their fifth-tier rivals.
The 26-year-old made his debut for Altrincham last night (February 18), appearing as a substitute in the club’s 2-1 win over Hartlepool United.
In a statement issued before the game, the Robins said: “Altrincham have moved to remedy a shortage of full-backs by drafting in free agent Matt Penney.
“With Eddy Jones sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Kacper Pasiek back at Preston North End after an impressive loan spell at The J. Davidson Stadium, the Robins have been left short of cover in the two full-back positions.
“Former Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town left-back Matt, who turned out for Rochdale earlier this season, has been handed an opportunity by manager Phil Parkinson and is among the substitutes for this evening's Vanarama National League fixture away to Hartlepool United. We wish Matt, 27, all the best in his time with us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.