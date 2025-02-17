Former Sheffield Wednesday, Celtic and Norwich City star snapped up by club in eighth tier of English football
The 37-year-old enjoyed a successful career in the professional game, representing the likes of Celtic and Norwich City.
In Yorkshire, he is best-known for his exploits at Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he struck 31 goals in 89 appearances.
He has dropped into the non-league pyramid in recent years and until last week, was on the books of seventh-tier Kettering Town.
Hooper has now been snapped up by Maldon & Tiptree of the Isthmian League North Division.
The Essex-based club are managed by former Doncaster Rovers and Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock.
Hooper’s move is a homecoming of sorts, with the frontman having represented the club during his youth.
He had a spell on the club’s books when they were known as Maldon Town, although it was his form for Grays Athletic that propelled him into the EFL.
Between his Wednesday exit and his move into the non-league game, Hooper had spells in New Zealand, India, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates.
