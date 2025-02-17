Former Sheffield Wednesday star Gary Hooper has found a new club - on the eighth rung of the English football ladder.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a successful career in the professional game, representing the likes of Celtic and Norwich City.

In Yorkshire, he is best-known for his exploits at Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he struck 31 goals in 89 appearances.

He has dropped into the non-league pyramid in recent years and until last week, was on the books of seventh-tier Kettering Town.

Gary Hooper made 89 appearances during his time at Sheffield Wednesday. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hooper has now been snapped up by Maldon & Tiptree of the Isthmian League North Division.

The Essex-based club are managed by former Doncaster Rovers and Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock.

Hooper’s move is a homecoming of sorts, with the frontman having represented the club during his youth.

Gary Hooper represented Sheffield Wednesday in the 2016 Championship play-off final. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

He had a spell on the club’s books when they were known as Maldon Town, although it was his form for Grays Athletic that propelled him into the EFL.