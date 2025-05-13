Former Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Sam Hutchinson is recovering after suffering heart complications, his current club AFC Wimbledon have confirmed.

The 35-year-old has undergone surgery after suffering complications following Wimbledon’s win over Grimsby Town last month.

He has had a successful procedure and is now recovering at home with his family, with a plan to get him back playing in place.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm that Sam Hutchinson suffered heart complications following the win at Grimsby Town earlier this month.

Sam Hutchinson made over 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Sam was taken to hospital on the journey back where he was treated and assessed. Sam then had a successful procedure at the end of last week in London and he now has a clear return to play plan in place.

“Everyone at Wimbledon extends their best wishes to Sam who is now recovering at home with his family.

“Hutchinson has played a key part of the team’s success this season including scoring the winning goal to clinch our play-off place against Grimsby Town.

Sam Hutchinson had two spells at Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“Whilst he is recovering, Sam continues to have an impact on the squad and we are hopeful we can end the season positively for Sam.

“The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for the support and care provided at Queens Medical Centre and City Hospital in Nottingham, as well as Cleveland Hospital in London.”

Hutchinson had two spells at Hillsborough and remains a popular figure among Wednesday supporters.