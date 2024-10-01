Former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Middlesbrough 'target' pens permanent Championship deal
The winger has ended his association with French side Brest to become a permanent member of the QPR squad, with the deal becoming effective in 2025.
He joined the R’s on loan in the summer, despite talk of interest from Sheffield Wednesday. Earlier on in the year, he had been linked with the likes of Leeds and Middlesbrough and a raft of Premier League clubs including Everton.
Speculation regarding his future was fuelled by his exploits at Blackpool, who took the former Celtic prodigy on loan for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.
Speaking to QPR’s official website, Dembele said: “I’ve always wanted stability in my career, and this gives me that. I’m really happy to be here permanently and I’ve also enjoyed playing at Loftus Road - the atmosphere is incredible when there’s a big game.
“I’m pleased with the impact I’ve been able to make so far. My goal is to help the team as much as I can - I always want more but I’m pleased with the start I’ve made.”
QPR sit 17th in the Championship table after picking up just one win across their opening seven games. Dembele has weighed in with three assists over the course of six league outings.
He said: “I’m confident there is more to come, from both me and the team. We’ve got a good group and I think we’ve got lots of potential to do well this season.
“There is already a growing camaraderie between the new players and the players who were already here. As time goes on and with the more games we play, that will grow even stronger. We want to finish as high as we can this season and be the best we can be.”
QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry added: “Kaddy is a precocious talent who has the potential to excite our fans every week.
“He is a young player and, at 21, has a number of areas of his game which he can improve, notably in his out-of-possession work - but it is clear for all to see that he has a special level of technique to make the difference at Championship level. Everyone at the club is committed to supporting him develop into the best player that he can be.”
