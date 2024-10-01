Queens Park Rangers have struck a permanent deal for Karamoko Dembele, who has previously been linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The winger has ended his association with French side Brest to become a permanent member of the QPR squad, with the deal becoming effective in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation regarding his future was fuelled by his exploits at Blackpool, who took the former Celtic prodigy on loan for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Dembele said: “I’ve always wanted stability in my career, and this gives me that. I’m really happy to be here permanently and I’ve also enjoyed playing at Loftus Road - the atmosphere is incredible when there’s a big game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased with the impact I’ve been able to make so far. My goal is to help the team as much as I can - I always want more but I’m pleased with the start I’ve made.”

Queens Park Rangers saw off competition to sign winger Karamoko Dembele. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

QPR sit 17th in the Championship table after picking up just one win across their opening seven games. Dembele has weighed in with three assists over the course of six league outings.

He said: “I’m confident there is more to come, from both me and the team. We’ve got a good group and I think we’ve got lots of potential to do well this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is already a growing camaraderie between the new players and the players who were already here. As time goes on and with the more games we play, that will grow even stronger. We want to finish as high as we can this season and be the best we can be.”

QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry added: “Kaddy is a precocious talent who has the potential to excite our fans every week.