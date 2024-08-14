Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United-linked winger Karamoko Dembele has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old is under contract at French club Brest, although will once again be back in England for the 2024/25 campaign. He has linked up with QPR on an initial loan basis, despite reports of interest from elsewhere in the EFL.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

He was also said to be of interest to Bolton Wanderers earlier in the summer but has now put pen to paper in the capital, joining alongside midfielder Koki Saito. After being unveiled, Dembele told QPR’s official website: “I am really excited. I have heard amazing things about it here and I just can’t wait to get started, to be honest.

Karamoko Dembele is under contract at French side Troyes. Image: FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a great platform for me to progress in my career. I spoke to Martí (Cifuentes) and I spoke to Christian (Nourry) and I really felt the ‘want’, which I think is important. The conversations I had with them were good and from there, my decision was made.”

The move marks something of a homecoming for Dembele, who was born in London before moving north of the border and joining Scottish giants Celtic. He featured for the club’s under-20s at the age of just 13 but did not see much senior action after ascending the ranks.

He left Scotland for Troyes in 2022 but found opportunities limited in his maiden campaign. Blackpool took Dembele on loan last season and he lit up League One, taking to life in England’s third tier like a duck to water.

