38 free agents still available including ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United & Middlesbrough men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:48 BST

Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday men are among the players still available on the free agent market.

As October progresses, conversations regarding the winter transfer window become more common on the terraces.

The season is now in full swing and the strengths and weaknesses of clubs are becoming apparent. Injuries, meanwhile, are striking across the pyramid and opening up gaps in squads.

Clubs do not tend to like investing in January, as players are often sold at inflated prices. However, desperation can kick in when a season needs saving.

For clubs unable to wait until January, the prospect of signing a free agent becomes attractive. While it is hardly ideal to sign a player who has been out of action, they can prove to be shrewd additions if given time to get up to speed.

The free agent market is currently awash with talent and experience, featuring many players fans may be surprised to learn are unemployed.

Here are 38 free agents - many of whom are familiar faces - currently available to be snapped up.

The ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough marksman left the former in the summer after seven years at the club. Talk of interest from Getafe has quietened and speculation regarding a potential Portsmouth swoop has been quashed.

1. Patrick Bamford

The ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough marksman left the former in the summer after seven years at the club. Talk of interest from Getafe has quietened and speculation regarding a potential Portsmouth swoop has been quashed. | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A seasoned centre-back at 35, Dawson is available after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2. Craig Dawson

A seasoned centre-back at 35, Dawson is available after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A vastly experienced defensive midfielder, the Poland icon is unattached following a spell in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.

3. Grzegorz Krychowiak

A vastly experienced defensive midfielder, the Poland icon is unattached following a spell in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Burnley and Southampton winger is still looking for a club after failing to win a contract at Sheffield United.

4. Nathan Redmond

The former Burnley and Southampton winger is still looking for a club after failing to win a contract at Sheffield United. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughBarnsley FCHuddersfield TownDoncaster RoversRotherham United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice