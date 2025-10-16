As October progresses, conversations regarding the winter transfer window become more common on the terraces.

The season is now in full swing and the strengths and weaknesses of clubs are becoming apparent. Injuries, meanwhile, are striking across the pyramid and opening up gaps in squads.

Clubs do not tend to like investing in January, as players are often sold at inflated prices. However, desperation can kick in when a season needs saving.

For clubs unable to wait until January, the prospect of signing a free agent becomes attractive. While it is hardly ideal to sign a player who has been out of action, they can prove to be shrewd additions if given time to get up to speed.

The free agent market is currently awash with talent and experience, featuring many players fans may be surprised to learn are unemployed.

Here are 38 free agents - many of whom are familiar faces - currently available to be snapped up.

1 . Patrick Bamford The ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough marksman left the former in the summer after seven years at the club. Talk of interest from Getafe has quietened and speculation regarding a potential Portsmouth swoop has been quashed. | George Wood/Getty Images

2 . Craig Dawson A seasoned centre-back at 35, Dawson is available after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

3 . Grzegorz Krychowiak A vastly experienced defensive midfielder, the Poland icon is unattached following a spell in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images