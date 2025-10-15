Sheffield United strike £3.5m deal with QPR and sign Liverpool academy product - AI predicts January transfers
It was not exactly a quiet summer for the Blades, who supplemented their squad with 12 senior additions.
Ruben Selles failed to get the new-look side firing and was axed as manager, leading to the return of Chris Wilder for a third spell at the helm.
Despite high levels of transfer activity in the summer, it appears likely Sheffield United will be back in the market for recruits in January.
Earlier this month, Wilder said: "I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.
"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.”
Sheffield United’s position at the foot of the Championship table is a worrying one and relegation would be devastating for the club. Their judgement in the window will need to be shrewd if the Blades are to reverse the fortunes.
Artificial intelligence has been asked to predict the signings Sheffield United will make in January as they look to revive their campaign.
Amario Cozier-Duberry - Brighton & Hove Albion, £2.5m
A tricky winger, Cozier-Duberry is currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers and thriving in League One.
His exploits in the third tier have fuelled talk of interest from Sheffield United, who are reportedly weighing up a swoop. A product of Arsenal’s academy, the 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.
Jimmy Dunne - Queens Park Rangers, £3.5m
The centre-back put pen to paper on a new deal at QPR in the summer, quashing speculation regarding interest from Bramall Lane.
AI, however, believes the Blades will rekindle their interest in the Republic of Ireland international to shore up their defence.
Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United, £2.2m
The former England youth international was tipped for a bright future at Liverpool after climbing the club’s academy ranks.
He flirted with the senior set-up without ever establishing himself and was allowed to depart in 2018. Brannagan has been at Oxford United ever since, becoming a talismanic figure at the Kassam Stadium. AI believes an offer of £2.2m could weaken the resolve of his employers.