Fulham are reportedly continuing talks with former Leeds United ‘target’ Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, formerly of Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, has been plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce since 2021.

On more than one occasion in recent years, the winger has been linked with a return to England with Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest in the Nigeria international, who can also be deployed as a wing-back.

Bright Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in 2021. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Fulham made a late move to sign Osayi-Samuel in the winter transfer window.

It is believed a bid from the Cottagers was rejected, but the club could still manage to add the wideman to their ranks.

As Osayi-Samuel plays overseas and is due to become a free agent in the summer, a pre-contract agreement can be struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bright Osayi-Samuel made 115 appearances during his time at Queens Park Rangers. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fulham are thought to be continuing discussions with a view to the winger potentially moving in the summer.

Osayi-Samuel has been a regular fixture for Fenerbahce this season, amassing 24 appearances across all competitions.