Fulham 'continuing talks' over former Leeds United and Wolves 'target' after deadline day rejection

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:56 BST
Fulham are reportedly continuing talks with former Leeds United ‘target’ Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, has been plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce since 2021.

On more than one occasion in recent years, the winger has been linked with a return to England with Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest in the Nigeria international, who can also be deployed as a wing-back.

Bright Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in 2021.placeholder image
Bright Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in 2021. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Fulham made a late move to sign Osayi-Samuel in the winter transfer window.

It is believed a bid from the Cottagers was rejected, but the club could still manage to add the wideman to their ranks.

As Osayi-Samuel plays overseas and is due to become a free agent in the summer, a pre-contract agreement can be struck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bright Osayi-Samuel made 115 appearances during his time at Queens Park Rangers.placeholder image
Bright Osayi-Samuel made 115 appearances during his time at Queens Park Rangers. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fulham are thought to be continuing discussions with a view to the winger potentially moving in the summer.

Osayi-Samuel has been a regular fixture for Fenerbahce this season, amassing 24 appearances across all competitions.

In total, he has racked up 163 appearances for the Turkish club since making the switch from QPR.

MORE: Leeds United's deadline day activity level dictated as Southampton decision prompts 'unlikely' admission

Related topics:FulhamWolves
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice