Fulham 'continuing talks' over former Leeds United and Wolves 'target' after deadline day rejection
The 27-year-old, formerly of Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, has been plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce since 2021.
On more than one occasion in recent years, the winger has been linked with a return to England with Leeds.
The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest in the Nigeria international, who can also be deployed as a wing-back.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Fulham made a late move to sign Osayi-Samuel in the winter transfer window.
It is believed a bid from the Cottagers was rejected, but the club could still manage to add the wideman to their ranks.
As Osayi-Samuel plays overseas and is due to become a free agent in the summer, a pre-contract agreement can be struck.
Fulham are thought to be continuing discussions with a view to the winger potentially moving in the summer.
Osayi-Samuel has been a regular fixture for Fenerbahce this season, amassing 24 appearances across all competitions.
In total, he has racked up 163 appearances for the Turkish club since making the switch from QPR.