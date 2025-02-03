Leeds United's deadline day activity level dictated as Southampton decision prompts 'unlikely' admission
Daniel Farke’s squad has not been added to during the window, which is due to closer in just a matter of hours.
In recent days, Southampton’s Cameron Archer has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road.
His Saints teammate, former Barnsley loanee Adam Armstrong, has also been reported as a potential target for the Whites.
However, it is appearing increasingly unlikely Leeds will not bolster their frontline before the window comes to an end.
According to Sky Sports, a signing before time runs out is unlikely with Southampton not prepared to loan out Archer. Links with Armstrong, meanwhile, have been downplayed.
Leeds currently have Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as their forward options, with approaches for the latter from Spain thought to have been rejected.
Piroe has been preferred as the starting frontman in recent months, with Joseph used frequently as a substitute.
Patrick Bamford is still in the ranks at Elland Road but has been sidelined by injury, while Joe Gelhardt has been loaned to Yorkshire counterparts Hull City.