Leeds United are unlikely to recruit before the winter transfer window slams shut, according to a report.

Daniel Farke’s squad has not been added to during the window, which is due to closer in just a matter of hours.

In recent days, Southampton’s Cameron Archer has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road.

His Saints teammate, former Barnsley loanee Adam Armstrong, has also been reported as a potential target for the Whites.

Southampton are reportedly retaining the services of Cameron Archer. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

However, it is appearing increasingly unlikely Leeds will not bolster their frontline before the window comes to an end.

According to Sky Sports, a signing before time runs out is unlikely with Southampton not prepared to loan out Archer. Links with Armstrong, meanwhile, have been downplayed.

Leeds currently have Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as their forward options, with approaches for the latter from Spain thought to have been rejected.

Mateo Joseph has registered six goals at senior level for Leeds United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Piroe has been preferred as the starting frontman in recent months, with Joseph used frequently as a substitute.