Hull City dealt transfer blow as offer for £1.7m Burnley target previously eyed by Leeds United 'unsuccessful'
A left-back by trade, Wagner was reported to be on the radar of Leeds United during their ill-fated 2022/23 campaign.
Before the opening of the current winter window, Burnley and Coventry City were credited with interest in the 27-year-old.
According to the Daily Express, Hull are among his admirers but have been unsuccessful with a verbal offer for the German defender. The report claims Burnley have also shown interest in the current window.
The Tigers are thought to have put together a loan proposal containing an obligation to buy, but Wagner does not appear Hull-bound.
He is reportedly more likely to join Italian outfit Lecce or Spanish side Alaves, who are both thought to be in talks over a deal.
It has been claimed Wagner has a £1.7m release clause as part of his Philadelphia Union contract. He joined the club back in 2019, making the move from Würzburger Kickers in his native Germany.
Hull have been active in the winter window, making a number of signings to enhance the options at Ruben Selles’ disposal.
Among those to have joined the Tigers since the opening of the window are midfielder Matt Crooks and forwards Joe Gelhardt and Louie Barry.