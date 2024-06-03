Fulham make former Huddersfield Town star also linked with West Ham and Aston Villa a 'transfer priority'
The playmaker had a spell in West Yorkshire in 2020, spending the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium. Despite showing himself to be raw at times, his talent was clear for all to see and he impressed for the Terriers.
His saw his stock soar following his time as a Terrier, enjoying more senior opportunities at Arsenal and eventually winning his first England senior cap. However, he has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.
Hampered by injury and intense competition in the squad, Smith Rowe managed just three league starts for Arsenal last season. In the final few months of the season, his lack of action fuelled speculation regarding a summer move.
West Ham United and Aston Villa were both linked with the 23-year-old, while there was also said to be interest from Newcastle United. According to The Telegraph, signing Smith Rowe is now one of Fulham’s priorities for the summer.
Cottagers boss Marco Silva is reportedly keen to bolster his attacking options and Smith Rowe would arguably add plenty of flair and creativity to the Fulham squad.
Fulham have also been linked with another England-capped player who has plied his trade in Yorkshire, forward Eddie Nketiah. Smith Rowe’s teammate is formerly of Leeds United and is thought to be of interest to Fulham.
