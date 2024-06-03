Fulham have reportedly made signing former Huddersfield Town loanee Emile Smith Rowe a priority for the summer.

The playmaker had a spell in West Yorkshire in 2020, spending the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium. Despite showing himself to be raw at times, his talent was clear for all to see and he impressed for the Terriers.

His saw his stock soar following his time as a Terrier, enjoying more senior opportunities at Arsenal and eventually winning his first England senior cap. However, he has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampered by injury and intense competition in the squad, Smith Rowe managed just three league starts for Arsenal last season. In the final few months of the season, his lack of action fuelled speculation regarding a summer move.

Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed a loan spell at Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is reportedly keen to bolster his attacking options and Smith Rowe would arguably add plenty of flair and creativity to the Fulham squad.