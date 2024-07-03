Leeds United have reportedly rejected a £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for Georginio Rutter.

The charismatic forward had a difficult start to life in England but blossomed last term, finding his feet at Elland Road with a series of dazzling displays. Despite his impressive performances, there has been little speculation regarding his future in West Yorkshire.

While the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been linked with exits, talk about Rutter has been relatively minimal. However, Leeds Live have claimed the Whites have knocked back an offer from Brighton for the French attacker.

The bid is said to have followed enquiries regarding the availability of Summerville, the 2023/24 Championship Player of the Season.

Leeds’ recent sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, which is said to have pocketed the club £40m. has undoubtedly put the Whites on a stronger financial footing.

Rutter, meanwhile, has not appeared to be in any rush to leave a club he has settled at over the last 12 months. In an Instagram post following Leeds’ Championship play-off final heartbreak, the 22-year-old hinted he would be staying put.

He said: “Hello Leeds fans, A few days have passed but still as much disappointment, the objective was not achieved despite a superb season where each of us gave our maximum. Thank you for your support throughout the year, see you soon. MOT.”

Circumstances can change quickly in football but the mention of seeing fans again soon will have put the minds of some supporters at ease. A similar post was shared by Ethan Ampadu, who also enjoyed a stellar season under Daniel Farke.