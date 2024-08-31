Grimsby Town v Bradford City: Ins and outs at Bantams - and a quick chance for Mariners redemption

Grimsby Town v Bradford City BRADFORD CITY take the field at Blundell Park today - just 18 days since their previous visit.

That arrived in an EFL Cup appointment on August 13, when the Bantams were edged out on penalties at Grimsby Town after their first-round tie ended all-square at 1-1.

For City, developments will provide a bit of extra edge to their team-talk after being unfortunate not to progress in normal time.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “I thought we played well that night and could have won the game. But we didn’t and have to try and correct that on Saturday.

"We changed five players; I am not sure how many they changed, it might be a couple. We’ll know each other’s game a little bit better, formations and so forth, with the potential to change something for both sides.

"If you play a team two weeks ago, you know a little bit more about them, but it’s equalled out, so there’s no advantage for either team. I don’t think the result will have any bearing on the game at all, just the process of preparing for it.”

Bradford boosted their defensive ranks in the first half of deadline day, bringing in Cheick Diabate on a season-long loan from Exeter City.

On the outgoing front, the club announced the departure of veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald by mutual consent, while Alex Gilliead linked up with Shrewsbury.

The future of Jake Young, subject of a failed offer from Stevenage, remained up in the air as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

On his exit, McDonald said: "As a player, I was supported fantastically well from the start, and then even more so during my stint as manager, before I felt even more love when I returned to playing.

"I have really enjoyed my time here, and made some great friends, but ultimately, people move on in football. The club is in fantastic hands, and I can only see success for it moving forward.

