Guiseley AFC have parted company with former Bradford City stalwart Mark Bower.

The 45-year-old returned to Nethermoor for his second spell as manager last year, having previously led the club between 2013 and 2016.

He took the club from the sixth tier to the fifth in his first spell, but returned to Guiseley with the club languishing on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.

Bower led the club to a fourth-placed finish in the Northern Premier League Premier Division last term and also steered the club into the FA Cup first round proper, although has overseen a slow start to the current campaign.

Another former Bradford City defender - Liam Ridehalgh - has taken the reins as caretaker. It marks a first foray into management for the Huddersfield Town academy product.

Guiseley AFC confirm exit

A club statement read: “Guiseley AFC can confirm we have today parted company with first-team manager Mark Bower and assistant manager Daniel Boshell.

“Returning to the club in late April 2024, the duo led the Lions to the Emirates FA Cup first round and playoff final in the 2024/25 season. However the club have decided that with 10 wins across the last 33 competitive games a change was required with the points return and performances over the last 28 league games not befitting of a club wanting to challenge at the top end of the table.

“Although results up until late January 2025 were very strong and only bettered by an all-conquering Macclesfield FC side, post January saw a downturn and the Lions ultimately finished fourth in the table before losing in the play-offs.

“With deserved credit in the bank from their early season success and from their prior spell between 2013 and 2016, the pair led the club into the 25/26 season however inconsistent performances and a continuation of results from February onwards has led the club to making the difficult decision to part ways. Mark and Danny will always be held in high regard by both officials and supporters of the club and we wish them the best in their future careers.

“The first team will be managed by a caretaker team led by Liam Ridehalgh in the interim period whilst we look to make a permanent appointment to the role. Any interested parties should apply via James Pickles on [email protected] including a CV and cover letter with their application.”

Mark Bower’s career

A centre-back in his playing days, Bower ascended Bradford’s youth system before graduating into the senior set-up.

He represented the Bantams from 1997 until 2009, amassing 249 appearances. Bower also represented Luton Town, York City, FC Halifax Town and Guiseley before hanging up his boots and moving into management.