Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer is reportedly unlikely to make a mid-season move - despite links with Leeds United.

The 28-year-old is a talismanic figure for the Blades but his exploits have ensured transfer speculation has been almost constant.

Leeds have been strongly linked with the midfielder in each of the last two summer windows, only for Hamer to end up staying in South Yorkshire.

The Whites were again credited with interest in Hamer last week, but Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has poured cold water on a possible January exit.

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer has repeatedly been the subject of transfer speculation. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Likelihood of winter window move

He said: “There’ll definitely always be interest in somebody like Hamer. Obviously, thinks haven’t worked out for Sheffield United so far this season.

“Whether Leeds would be willing to spend the big money that Sheffield United would demand for Hamer that remains to be seen. I’m not too sure.

“I don’t think a move will happen in January for Hamer, I think there’s more of a possibility that it happens in the summer because he’ll have just one year left on his contract.

“Sheffield United will know obviously if they don’t win promotion, they’re going to have a real fight on their hands to keep hold of Hamer as well.

“So I think there’s more possibility that they could be open to selling them in the next summer transfer window. Otherwise they could risk losing them on a free in 2027, which wouldn’t be good business sense for them at all.”

Leeds United claim made

Leeds’ squad has looked stretched of late, largely due to injuries in the final third. Managing director Robbie Evans has insisted the Whites want to avoid January business if possible, but it hardly appears implausible that an attacking recruit will be sought out.

O’Rourke, however, believes signing Hamer is not at the top of Leeds’ list of priorities.

He said: “He’s somebody that Leeds have looked at in the past. I don’t think he’s top of their priority list right now.

“There’s probably other players ahead of him, but if he doesn’t move in January, I’m sure there’ll be clubs looking at him next summer for sure.”

Gustavo Hamer is a crucial figure in Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United squad. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Gustavo Hamer’s injury

He said: “[It was] just a freak accident in training. He's gone to do a shooting session on Tuesday and he's just come inside and tweaked his medial ligament and his knee.

“He wanted to play but the scan says we have to discuss it and make a decision on that. We have to look after the medium and long-term future of Gus.