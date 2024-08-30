Harrogate Town have signed former Barnsley defender Jasper Moon on loan from Burton Albion.

The move marks a return to Yorkshire for Moon, who spent six years on Barnsley’s books and was given his senior breakthrough at Oakwell. He has committed to a season-long loan at Harrogate, becoming the club’s fourth addition of the summer window.

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m really excited to get going, this is something I really wanted to be a part of, I think we can achieve good things this season. I’m all in, so you’re going to get 100 per cent out of me every game and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moon cut his teeth within Leicester City’s youth system before finishing his footballing education at Barnsley. He amassed 34 appearances for the Reds, with the bulk of those outings being in the Championship.

Jasper Moon has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Burton Albion. Image: Harrogate Town

Barnsley loaned Moon to Burton in January 2023 and he completed a permanent move to the Brewers later that year. Last season, he made a total of 28 appearances in the third tier.

Harrogate’s head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “He’s got great experience in the Football League, he’s a versatile defender with good size and mobility, so he strengthens us.