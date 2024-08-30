Harrogate Town complete loan signing of former Barnsley defender from Burton Albion
The move marks a return to Yorkshire for Moon, who spent six years on Barnsley’s books and was given his senior breakthrough at Oakwell. He has committed to a season-long loan at Harrogate, becoming the club’s fourth addition of the summer window.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m really excited to get going, this is something I really wanted to be a part of, I think we can achieve good things this season. I’m all in, so you’re going to get 100 per cent out of me every game and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”
Moon cut his teeth within Leicester City’s youth system before finishing his footballing education at Barnsley. He amassed 34 appearances for the Reds, with the bulk of those outings being in the Championship.
Barnsley loaned Moon to Burton in January 2023 and he completed a permanent move to the Brewers later that year. Last season, he made a total of 28 appearances in the third tier.
Harrogate’s head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “He’s got great experience in the Football League, he’s a versatile defender with good size and mobility, so he strengthens us.
“We’ve been interested in him for a while and have been tracking his situation so when he became available we’ve acted as quick as we can to bring him in. He’s mobile, aggressive, good in the air and is used to playing in a back three so we think he can slot straight in.”
