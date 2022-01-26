Diamond, 21, was recalled by the Wearsiders earlier this month due to Covid and injury absences at the club with the League One promotion-chasers invoking a clause in the deal which saw him head to Harrogate on a season-long loan last summer.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman previously stated that the club were in no "rush" to make a decision regarding Diamond's return to Harrogate, but he has now been allowed to head back to the CNG Stadium.

Sunderland have seen players return to the fray since, while they have brought in former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke on loan alongside ex-Middlesbrough loanee Patrick Roberts

Jack Diamond. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Prior to returning to the north east, Diamond had been a virtual ever-present for Harrogate, since starting his second spell with the club in September 2021.

He featured 23 times, scoring six goals - including a historic FA Cup winner at Portsmouth - and providing five assists.

Diamond will re-join the squad on Thursday and is eligible for Saturday’s League Two away trip to Stevenage.

Transfer business completed so far this month by Harrogate has seen Huddersfield Town duo Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra arrive on loan alongside fellow loanee Lewis Richards, with the defender coming in from Wolves.