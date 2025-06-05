Harrogate Town sign former Bristol City forward to bolster firepower

HARROGATE Town have sealed the signing of in-form National League striker Shawn McCoulsky from Maidenhead United.

The 6ft 2in forward has penned a two-year contract and has become the club’s third new arrival of the summer window following the earlier captures of defender Lewis Cass and midfielder Jack Evans.

McCoulsky, 28, who struck 18 times in 2024-25, said: "I’m delighted, as soon as the interest came I knew it was the right thing for me.

"I spoke to the manager about the direction the club is going in and the project here and it was definitely a no-brainer.

New Harrogate Town signing Shawn McClouskey. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.New Harrogate Town signing Shawn McClouskey. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
"Everyone I spoke to had nothing but good things to say about the club and that made my decision a lot easier.

"I want to create memories at the club and kick on, as a striker you want to help the team with your goals and I hope I can do that at Harrogate."

After spending his younger days at Dulwich Hamlet, McCoulsky attracted the interest of Bristol City who saw off Premier League competition for the striker’s signature.

McCoulsky gained experience on loan at clubs from the National League South up to Southend in League One.

The Maidenhead and ex-Bristol City player has signed a two-year deal.The Maidenhead and ex-Bristol City player has signed a two-year deal.
Permanent moves to Forest Green and Colchester followed before switching to Maidenhead.

Head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: "He’ll add pace to the top end of the pitch, he’s a big strong lad that can affect the first ball and scored some really good goals last season that caught our eye.

"He’ll suit the way we play and presses well from the front with his pace able to put teams on the back foot.”

