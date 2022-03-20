Harrogate Town: Calum Kavanagh ‘buzzing’ as he nets first senior goal

Currently on loan from Championship outfit Middlesbrough, the Sulphurites striker boasts a prolific track-record in youth football and looks certain to go on and enjoy a big future in the game.

On Saturday, he was able to enjoy a landmark moment, finding the back of the net for the first time in a senior fixture to earn Simon Weaver’s team a 1-1 draw at home to Walsall.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, who has previously attracted interest from the likes of Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal, met Jack Diamond’s left-wing cross at the near post and expertly guided a 94th-minute header over Saddlers goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and inside the far upright.

Harrogate's Calum Kavanagh.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Kavanagh reflected.

“Obviously, when you come on, you just want to make an impact on the game. I thought I did decent enough and then I was lucky enough to get my chance. Fortunately it’s come off my head and gone in the back of the net.

“It’s 100 per cent a moment that I will never forget. I’ve scored goals since I was a young kid and this, by far, is my favourite. It was some buzz.”

A point was the least that Harrogate deserved from the game having dominated proceedings only to fall behind to Connor Wilkinson’s 60th-minute penalty.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Burrell (Power 75), McArdle, Sheron, Fallowfield, Thomson, Pattison, Richards, Diamond, Beck, Muldoon (Kavanagh 75). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Kerry, Austerfield, Legge.

Walsall: Rushworth, Osadebe, White, Daniels, Monthe, Shade, Kinsella, Earing, Labadie, Miller (Rodney 55), Wilkinson. Unused substitutes: Rose, Ward, Kiernan, Leak, Perry, Menayese.