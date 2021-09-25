Harrogate Town v Stevenage: Lloyd Kerry embracing increased competition

Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry.

The Sulphurites, who entertain out-of-form Stevenage at Wetherby Road this afternoon, sit joint-second in the League Two standings having lost just one of their opening four fixtures.

The majority of their summer transfer business has proven to be a hit, with the additional quality that has arrived making a real difference according to the club’s longest-serving player.

“I think that the strength in depth is better this year,” said 33-year-old midfielder Kerry.

“You look at our bench now and it’s really strong. One player comes out and another comes in and I don’t think that it weakens the side.

“That keeps everyone on their toes. The starting XI know that there are players on the bench and ready to play.”

Kerry has been in and out of Simon Weaver’s team so far this term, but was recalled for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Crawley and was pleased with his contribution.

“I’ve had to be patient. Obviously Patto [Alex Pattison] has done really well but I’ll always be ready to be called upon,” added the ex-Sheffield United trainee, who joined Harrogate in 2014.

“I thought I had a decent game.”

Boss Weaver concurred, describing Kerry as “as good as anyone out there on the night”, but may now face a selection headache after revealing that Pattison could return from a head injury sustained at Port Vale last weekend sooner than expected.

“Alex is a possibility,” he said.