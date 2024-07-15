Harry Kane's disappointing Euro 2024 shows England have not learnt from history

Harry Kane is becoming the Imelda Marcos of football after adding a European Championship golden boot to his World Cup one (2018), his new Bundesliga shoe, and three Premier League prizes.

This was easily the most hollow.

Firstly, Kane headed to Euro 2024 in search of his first winner's medal in senior football rather than yet another top-scorer's prize.

Secondly, the three-goal mark was very low, only less in the far smaller tournaments of the 1960s.

Thirdly, he shared his boot with Cody Gakpo, Georges Mikautadze, Jamal Musiala, Ivan Schranz and Spain's Dani Olmo, whose assists would have given him it outright had UEFA not changed the rules.

But mainly because Kane was not very good at Euro 2024.

When England chased victory against Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Spain, Gareth Southgate substituted his captain to improve their chances.

Old-fashioned centre-forwards were a story of Euro 2024.

WORLD CUP WOE: England captain Bryan Robson receives treatment on the shoulder he dislocated twice before the 1986 World Cup

Having pioneered the "false nine" (the centre-forward who drops into midfield) in the 21st Century, Spain with a genuine one – Alvaro Morata.

Germany were more effective with Niclas Fullkrug on the pitch, despite Julian Nagelsmann being lukewarm to his rugged charms. The Netherlands only trusted Wout Weghorst as a last resort.

Whilst Italy were desperate for a top centre-forward, Portugal suffered for Roberto Martinez's refusal to take his off no matter how ineffective Cristiano Ronaldo was.

England just needed a fit one.

LACKING RHYTHM: A back injury limited Harry Kane at Euro 2024

"He came in short of games and didn't quite get up to the level we'd all hope," Southgate said of Kane after Sunday's final.

England carrying injured players into tournaments and regretting it has been a plotline for decades.

Luke Shaw looked like being 2024’s but his inclusion in the final XI after five months out gave England defensive skill and much-needed first-half balance. Was fatigue a factor in losing Lamine Yamal in the build-up to the first goal? It has been glossed over.

Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking were desperate late substitutes in 1982’s final group game; when Bryan Robson’s dislocated shoulder popped again in a 1986 World Cup warm-up he lasted four minutes into the second match; four years later, Achilles and toe issues did for him. David Beckham broke a metatarsal in 2002, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

METATARSAL: Wayne Rooney injured his right foot before the 2006 World Cup, where he and England disappointed

The back injury which ended Kane's debut Bayern Munich season seemed trivial but he has always needed time to build rhythm. He never got there in Germany, struggling to press or stretch defences.

At least Southgate was not so in thrall to England's record scorer that he got the Ronaldo treatment.

When will England learn? After Jimmy Greaves needed 14 stitches in the 1966 World Cup, Alf Ramsey stuck with his understudy for the final and Geoff Hurst did okay.

