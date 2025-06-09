Former Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United defender Harry Toffolo has been released by Nottingham Forest.

Three years have passed since the 29-year-old was part of the Huddersfield side beaten to Championship play-off final glory by Forest.

Toffolo and his Terriers teammate Lewis O’Brien followed Forest into the Premier League, but the left-back is now seeking pastures new.

He has not made it on to Forest’s retained list and will depart as a free agent after 57 outings.

Harry Toffolo made 99 appearances for Huddersfield Town between 2020 and 2022. | George Wood/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest bid farewell

A statement issued by the club read: “After making an invaluable contribution both on and off the pitch during his three years at the club, Harry Toffolo will be embarking on a new chapter upon the expiration of his contract.

“The 29-year-old, who made a total of 57 appearances for Forest, was named the club’s PFA Community Champion for his work with Tricky to Talk – Nottingham Forest Community Trust’s mental health programme – which he later became an ambassador for in 2024.

“Toffolo departs the City Ground after three seasons, leaving with the sincere thanks and best wishes from everyone at Nottingham Forest.”

Harry Toffolo is departing Nottingham Forest after three years at the City Ground. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Toffolo’s Yorkshire education

Norwich City may have nurtured the left-back, but Toffolo did plenty of developing in South Yorkshire.

While on the books of the Canaries, he was loaned to both Rotherham and Doncaster, as well as Swindon Town, Scunthorpe United and Peterborough United.

A move back to Yorkshire materialised in 2020 and he was a key figure for the Terriers, amassing 99 appearances for the club.

Toffolo’s Terriers exit

Huddersfield made an effort to retain Toffolo and tried making him their highest-paid player, but the fresh terms were rejected.

After confirmation of his departure, Huddersfield’s then-head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: "Harry made a massive contribution to our team, on and off the pitch, and now he has the chance to play at the highest level.

“As has been reported, we did enter new contract negotiations with Harry and his representatives some time ago. We offered him a deal that would have made him our highest paid player at the time, and he turned it down.

"That happens in football and every other walk of life, and it certainly did not adversely affect our relationship - or Harry’s performances last season.