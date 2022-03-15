Hartlepool United v Bradford City: Isolationist policy for Andy Cook over, says Mark Hughes

Few characters in the Football League know as much about the art of playing centre-forward as Mark Hughes, and Bradford City’s manager is determined to allow Andy Cook to enjoy the job as much as possible.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 6:39 am

With 11 league goals this season – six more than his closest team-mate, Lee Angol – Cook has shouldered a heavy burden up front for the Bantams this season, and the fact he was often isolated in attack was one of the fans’ big frustrations under previous manager Derek Adams.

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich striker Hughes is looking for a different approach and his first win, at home to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, suggested he is making progress.

The challenge now is to show it was not a one-off at Hartlepool United tonight.

Bradford City's Andy Cook is set to get more support from his team-mates, according to manager Mark Hughes Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

One important factor, says Hughes, a master in his day of holding the ball up and waiting for support, is to get players closer to Cook quicker.

“Andy works hard for the team which sometimes goes unnoticed,” he said.

“With the way we want to play, he won’t be as isolated in the future, and I’m sure he will enjoy it between now and the end of the season.”

The balance between defence and attack was something that pleased Hughes at the New Lawn.

SUPPORTING ROLE: Bradford City manager, Mark Hughes Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

“Once we got a foothold in the game, we looked composed,” he commented.

“The performance was good and we made sure we defended with the right numbers against a good team.”

Alex Gilliead is a doubt after “opening up his ankle joint” but it is seen as a short-term issue.

Loanee Matty Daly has gone back to Huddersfield Town so they can look at a problem he picked up last week. Charles Vernam and Tom Elliott are both back in full training but need to build up their fitness.

Last six games: Hartlepool United DDWLWD; Bradford City WLLLLL

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire)

Last time: Hartlepool United 5 Bradford City 0, September 3, 2013, Football League Trophy.

