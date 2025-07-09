Historic National League date for York City as Minstermen and FC Halifax Town's fixtures are revealed

YORK City will feature in a historic National League fixture in the second weekend of the 2025-26 campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minstermen, who finished second in the regular season in 2024-25 and lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Oldham Athletic, are the visitors for Truro City's first ever home game in English football's fifth tier.

York make the 780-mile round trip to Cornwall to face Truro - who became the first team from the county to compete at this level after winning the National League South last term - in the Tinners' home opener at their 3,600-capacity stadium on Saturday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York used to be managed by Truro boss John Askey, who secured York's promotion to the National League in 2022.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adam Hinshelwood's York open up their campaign on Saturday, August 9 at home to Sutton United, while Adam Lakeland's FC Halifax Town hit the road for their opener at Braintree.

The Shaymen - who reached the play-offs in 2024-25 - play host to Wealdstone in Lakeland's first home game in charge at The Shay on August 16.

Halifax visit derby rivals Rochdale on Wednesday, October 1 and host York on Saturday, October 25, seven days after making their first ever trek to Truro.