Historic National League date for York City as Minstermen and FC Halifax Town's fixtures are revealed
The Minstermen, who finished second in the regular season in 2024-25 and lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Oldham Athletic, are the visitors for Truro City's first ever home game in English football's fifth tier.
York make the 780-mile round trip to Cornwall to face Truro - who became the first team from the county to compete at this level after winning the National League South last term - in the Tinners' home opener at their 3,600-capacity stadium on Saturday, August 16.
York used to be managed by Truro boss John Askey, who secured York's promotion to the National League in 2022.
Adam Hinshelwood's York open up their campaign on Saturday, August 9 at home to Sutton United, while Adam Lakeland's FC Halifax Town hit the road for their opener at Braintree.
The Shaymen - who reached the play-offs in 2024-25 - play host to Wealdstone in Lakeland's first home game in charge at The Shay on August 16.
Halifax visit derby rivals Rochdale on Wednesday, October 1 and host York on Saturday, October 25, seven days after making their first ever trek to Truro.
Town visit York on Saturday, February 21 and welcome Dale three days later.
