Huddersfield Town 0 Birmingham City 1: Terriers fail to measure up in the absence of Joe Taylor and lack cutting edge and cunning

ON the previous occasion that these two met in West Yorkshire last April, the mood of both Huddersfield Town followers and their Birmingham City rivals was pretty mutinous.

A 1-1 draw all but relegated both from the Championship.

There was angst and then an air of resignation at the end from Town followers, while Blues supporters angrily sang: ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at the away end following the final whistle.

Fast forward to the present day and Blues fans were rather more chirper on this latest visit. The chorus this time was ‘We’re going to win the league.’

Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees (right) is helped off the field following injury during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Few would disagree with that with a marvellous 49th-minute winner from Keshi Anderson proving the difference as Blues completed their own clean sweep on the road in the Broad Acres.

For Town, it was another bloody nose four days on from a home loss to Bolton. Tom Lees left the pitch late on here, in the wars after a challenge and looked in a bad way with Town forced to bring on a concussion sub.

It was a groggy night for Town, all told as an away manager again celebrated with gusto at the end for the second game running.

Town’s work ethic was not in doubt, but they demonstrably lacked cunning, cuteness and cutting edge again on a night when they were without big-money signing Joe Taylor through injury.

Birmingham City's Krystian Bielik (centre) and Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Fireworks preceded the kick-off, but for the second time in four days, there was little on the pitch.

Town huffed and puffed and threatened to break Blues’ press on occasions in the first-half, but they couldn’t piece it all together in truth.

Ruben Roosken, on full debut after completing a three-match ban, stretched his legs on occasions and showed he has pace to burn. He provided the first-half highlight for the hosts early on, with his first-time cross finding Dion Charles, whose header was straight at Blues keeper Ryan Allsop.

It posted promise, with Charles assumed with stepping up in the absence of Taylor. It did not last.

Other first-half plusses? Antony Evans looked more at home in an advanced midfield role, with Ben Wiles sidelined, even if his set-plays remain a work in progress.

There wasn’t a great deal else, but in fairness, Town were facing the division’s best and they restricted them to not a whole load going forward.

Blues actually looked more dangerous when they went direct with Anderson’s pace an issue for Lasse Sorensen, while Ethan Laird was a speedster on the other flank.

Laird broke the offside trap to set up Lyndon Dykes at the back post, but Jacob Chapman stayed alert and blocked.

At the other end, Callum Marshall failed to get a clean connection when in a threatening position from Evans cross, with the best chance of the half being a Blues one.

Alex Cochrane’s free-kick on the right found big Christophe Klarer lurking at the back stick. His frustrated reaction suggested he should have done better after comfortably getting above Sorensen and powering a header over.

The impression at the interval was that Blues would find a precious nugget of quality at some point to make the difference. That proved true and it arrived sharpish.

Marc Leonard’s cross from the right was only half-cleared. Taylor Gardner-Hickman intelligently spotted Andersen in space with an alert header, with his team-mate chesting the ball down just outside the area and seeing his dipping volley fly over Chapman for a sublime opener.

It was the cue for Blues to take over with some controlled possession. The game was where they wanted it and despite some changes, Town couldn’t land a punch on a Blues side who are also pretty serious at the back.

The scoreline still at least meant the game was live. By the final quarter, Town had emptied their bench. A set-play looked their best hope and a half-chance saw Pearson rise well from Evans’ corner, but his header was comfortably over.

Lees’ late injury added to an already significant spell of stoppage time, which extended into double figures. It failed to yield the desired result for Town with Hodge firing wide at the death.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Pearson, Lees (Balker 88), Spencer; Sorensen (Turton 58), Kane (Hodge 57), Hogg, Evans, Roosken (Koroma 63); Marshall (Healey 72), Charles (Radulovic 72). Substitutes unused: Nicholls.

Birmingham City: Allsop; Laird, Klarer, Davies, Cochrane; Iwata (Bielik 79), Leonard; Gardner-Hickman (Hanley 87), Stansfield (Dowell 79), Anderson (Wright 67); Dykes (May 87). Substitutes unused: Peacock-Farrell, Harris.