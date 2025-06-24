Ex-Huddersfield Town, Barnsley FC and Swansea City coach seals surprise return to management

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town coach Martin Paterson has secured a surprise return to management.

Paterson, who also represented the Terriers as a player, assisted Michael Duff during his reigns at Barnsley, Huddersfield and Swansea City.

He also had a stint as Burton Albion boss in 2024, but his Brewers tenure proved short-lived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 38-year-old has now returned to the dugout, taking the reins at League Two outfit Notts County following their dismissal of Stuart Maynard.

He will have assistance from experienced coaches Andy Edwards and former Magpies goalkeeper Sam Slocombe - as well as members of a ‘technical board’.

Notts County have appointed Martin Paterson as their new head coach.placeholder image
Notts County have appointed Martin Paterson as their new head coach. | Cameron Smith - WWFC/Getty Images

Bold new approach to management

In a statement, the club said: “Ahead of each match, relevant members of the technical board will share views relating to tactical approach and team selection, taking into account factors such as player fitness and readiness, data modelling and opposition analysis.

“Paterson, as head coach, will have ultimate decision-making responsibility for each game plan. Post-match meetings will also take place, enabling the coaching team to explain in-game decisions and for a data-led review of the match to be presented, including insights on physical and technical outputs of the team and individuals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The technical board will also develop a process to support the coaching team in making more effective in-game decisions. This will involve supplying a variety of data-led metrics, analysis and insights to the dugout in as near to real-time as possible.”

Martin Paterson represented Huddersfield Town during his playing days.placeholder image
Martin Paterson represented Huddersfield Town during his playing days. | Tony Johnson

Notts County chief on Paterson appointment

The club’s director of football Roberto Gagliardi said: “We’re hugely excited to introduce Martin as our new head coach.

“Despite still being in the early stages of what we believe will be a tremendously successful coaching career, Martin has been entrusted with several senior roles, both in the UK and USA, by highly-respected figures within the game.

“In our conversations with him it’s been clear that he shares our vision of playing dynamic, progressive football and, as much as the club’s DNA will remain the same in terms of our desire to dominate the ball, we believe he may bring more intensity and directness to our play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Martin wants his teams to be extremely hard-working, well-organised and difficult to play against – characteristics which were key to his success at Burton having become their manager in very challenging circumstances.

“We believe we can provide the environment for Martin to demonstrate his true capabilities as a head coach and we thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

MORE: Barnsley continue rebuild with appointment of ex-Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion man as coach

Related topics:Swansea CityEFL League TwoNotts County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice