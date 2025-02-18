Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on 'tipping point' with Dion Charles as former Bolton Wanderers striker taken out of firing line
While Taylor is currently sidelined with an unfortunate hamstring issue, the Terriers' other marquee arrival in January has struggled to make an impact following his arrival from Bolton Wanderers.
Without a goal in six matches thus far, Charles, pictured, found himself substituted at half-time of Saturday's derby at Barnsley, with replacement Josh Koroma coming on and making an immediate impact by way of an equaliser.
Charles, for his part, missed a big first-half chance, to sum up the way it has been going for him in West Yorkshire so far. Manager Michael Duff, whose side overcame hosts Shrewsbury Town 1-0 on Tuesday night, said: “It's not quite working for him at the minute.
“It’s a difficult decision, but at some point, it’s not about him and you are making what you think is the right decision for the team.
“We’ve tried to support him, but there’s only so long and there’s a tipping point.
“Josh came on and effected the game really well in many ways and that’s what you want – people to make your decisions hard. We’ve got to support him (Charles) and with the one-on-one, you are hoping that is the one where he gets off the mark.
“But he couldn’t get it out of his feet and it probably does not go down as a shot on target at the end because I don’t think he got a shot off.”
One signing who has been making an impact in the final third is Wolves loanee Tawanda Chirewa, who followed up his promising debut performance against Reading with another lively offering at Oakwell.
Duff, whose side won for the first time in six matches, added: “He’s exactly what we thought, a little bit different.
“He allows us to change the shape a little bit. He’s not lightning quick, but he’s jinky and can go both ways.
“Supporters will love him as he’s a typical winger who does things that are a little bit different.
“He drives me mad sometimes with certain things he does without the ball. But that’s the thing you have got to sacrifice as you can’t have everything. He’s settled in and is a really nice kid. It helps that he knows a couple of the Wolves boys and they are a good group to walk into. We have a good blend of youth and experience.”
The win secured Town's first double over Barnsley since 2002-03. More importantly, Duff's side came from behind to triumph for the first time this term.
Duff continued: “It’s the first time we have done that (come from behind) all season.
“That probably added to a little bit of the frustration from supporters at half-time as they are probably thinking ‘we aren’t going back from this.’ Hopefully this will give us a little bit of belief.
“It comes down to the phrase ‘pressure is a pleasure’. You play for a big football club at this level and you have got to deal with that expectancy. We all have. You can’t moan when they are booing you because there’s five thousand of them.”