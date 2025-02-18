IT'S been an undeniably tough start to their Huddersfield Town careers, for contrasting reasons, for winter window signings Dion Charles and Joe Taylor.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Taylor is currently sidelined with an unfortunate hamstring issue, the Terriers' other marquee arrival in January has struggled to make an impact following his arrival from Bolton Wanderers.

Without a goal in six matches thus far, Charles, pictured, found himself substituted at half-time of Saturday's derby at Barnsley, with replacement Josh Koroma coming on and making an immediate impact by way of an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles, for his part, missed a big first-half chance, to sum up the way it has been going for him in West Yorkshire so far. Manager Michael Duff, whose side overcame hosts Shrewsbury Town 1-0 on Tuesday night, said: “It's not quite working for him at the minute.

Dion Charles. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

“It’s a difficult decision, but at some point, it’s not about him and you are making what you think is the right decision for the team.

“We’ve tried to support him, but there’s only so long and there’s a tipping point.

“Josh came on and effected the game really well in many ways and that’s what you want – people to make your decisions hard. We’ve got to support him (Charles) and with the one-on-one, you are hoping that is the one where he gets off the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he couldn’t get it out of his feet and it probably does not go down as a shot on target at the end because I don’t think he got a shot off.”

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff at former club Barnsley last weekend. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

One signing who has been making an impact in the final third is Wolves loanee Tawanda Chirewa, who followed up his promising debut performance against Reading with another lively offering at Oakwell.

Duff, whose side won for the first time in six matches, added: “He’s exactly what we thought, a little bit different.

“He allows us to change the shape a little bit. He’s not lightning quick, but he’s jinky and can go both ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporters will love him as he’s a typical winger who does things that are a little bit different.

“He drives me mad sometimes with certain things he does without the ball. But that’s the thing you have got to sacrifice as you can’t have everything. He’s settled in and is a really nice kid. It helps that he knows a couple of the Wolves boys and they are a good group to walk into. We have a good blend of youth and experience.”

The win secured Town's first double over Barnsley since 2002-03. More importantly, Duff's side came from behind to triumph for the first time this term.

Duff continued: “It’s the first time we have done that (come from behind) all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That probably added to a little bit of the frustration from supporters at half-time as they are probably thinking ‘we aren’t going back from this.’ Hopefully this will give us a little bit of belief.