When the Terriers tumbled out of the Championship last year, the aim was to immediately bounce back into the second tier.

Michael Duff, a man who had taken Barnsley to the brink of promotion from League One but struggled at Swansea City, was selected as the man to spearhead the promotion push.

It did not work out for Duff at the John Smith’s Stadium and in March, with promotion hopes fading, he was shown the door.

Jon Worthington, the club’s academy manager, was promoted to the role of interim head coach and tasked with breathing life into Huddersfield’s season.

An emphatic win over Crawley Town in his first game in charge sparked hope but the season simply petered out, leaving Huddersfield with a rebuild job on their hands.

The club’s recruitment since their relegation has come under fire, therefore the pressure to make the right signings this summer is high.

Huddersfield will have money to spend, but the free agent market can prove incredibly useful. Clubs up and down the country have been releasing players in recent weeks, meaning a raft of talented players find themselves unattached.

Terriers owner Kevin Nagle has vowed to “do better” next season - and some bargain additions could potentially help him follow through on his words.

He said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.”

Here are 29 free agents Huddersfield could potentially target this summer.

1 . Mallik Wilks The versatile attacker has been released by Sheffield Wednesday after a season on loan at Rotherham United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Adam Forshaw The seasoned midfielder, who counts Leeds United and Middlesbrough among his former clubs, has not been handed a new deal at Blackburn Rovers. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Semi Ajayi West Bromwich Albion have cut ties with the former Rotherham United centre-back. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Photo Sales