It was a summer of change in HD1, so much so that even the name of their stadium took on a different name.
Lee Grant took the reins at what is now the Accu Stadium and has been given 14 senior signings for his squad.
The flurry of incomings was certainly needed, as an end-of-season clear-out had left the Terriers looking light.
Five of the new faces - Owen Goodman, Josh Feeney, Will Alves, Leo Castledine and Zépiqueno Redmond - have arrived on loan.
The rest made permanent switches, with Murray Wallace, Lynden Gooch and Alfie May among the eye-catching new recruits.
Huddersfield’s heavy investment over the summer would suggest the free agent market may not be required, but it can always prove tempting.
Regarding the club’s summer business, Terriers boss Grant said: “I am certain at some point we will look back and think 'right, we did a lot of work there'.
“Of course, we need to take stock of the process and everything we have done over the last few months to really check and challenge all of that and understand where we can be better and what bits we really like - and will continue to do - and think work for us.
“I feel like we have done some good business and that the timing of our business has been good. We will take stock over the next few weeks for sure.”
