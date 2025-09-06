It was a summer of change in HD1, so much so that even the name of their stadium took on a different name.

Lee Grant took the reins at what is now the Accu Stadium and has been given 14 senior signings for his squad.

The flurry of incomings was certainly needed, as an end-of-season clear-out had left the Terriers looking light.

Five of the new faces - Owen Goodman, Josh Feeney, Will Alves, Leo Castledine and Zépiqueno Redmond - have arrived on loan.

The rest made permanent switches, with Murray Wallace, Lynden Gooch and Alfie May among the eye-catching new recruits.

Huddersfield’s heavy investment over the summer would suggest the free agent market may not be required, but it can always prove tempting.

Regarding the club’s summer business, Terriers boss Grant said: “I am certain at some point we will look back and think 'right, we did a lot of work there'.

“Of course, we need to take stock of the process and everything we have done over the last few months to really check and challenge all of that and understand where we can be better and what bits we really like - and will continue to do - and think work for us.

“I feel like we have done some good business and that the timing of our business has been good. We will take stock over the next few weeks for sure.”

Here are 17 unattached players Huddersfield could target following the closure of the summer window.

1 . Jeff Hendrick The former Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United midfielder is available after a short-term spell back at Derby County. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jamilu Collins After three years at Cardiff City, the Nigerian left-back is unattached. | Jan Kruger/2024 Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Taylor Richards Queens Park Rangers released the attacking midfielder following his loan spell at Cambridge United. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Onel Hernandez The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger was released by Norwich City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo Sales