Lee Grant pinpoints 'frustrating' aspect of Huddersfield Town's FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Nov 2025, 19:41 GMT
Yorkshire football headlines - October 31, 2025
Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant has pinpointed a “frustrating” aspect of his side’s FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

The trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium represented an opportunity for the Terriers to rediscover some form after a dismal run of League One results.

However, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to their third-tier counterparts as Ibrahim Cissoko and Richard Taylor struck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bojan Radulovic notched as Huddersfield stepped it up a gear in the second half, but Grant was left to rue a first-half display lacking aggression and conviction.

Lee Grant watched his Huddersfield Town side suffer an FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers.placeholder image
Lee Grant watched his Huddersfield Town side suffer an FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Lee Grant reacts

Grant said: “We showed a bit more spunk in the second period. It was frustrating we didn’t bring enough of that energy in the first half.

“We were tentative, perhaps, because the lads realised we were up against another good side. A big effort was needed in an important game.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

“Perhaps one or two were wary and we wanted to go with more aggression. We went about that more in the second period. My disappointment and frustration is we didn’t show that throughout the game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Schumacher verdict

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher, meanwhile, reserved praise for the players who fired his side into the second round.

He said: “I am delighted for both. Ibby is a player who thrives on confidence and when he got his goal he was a threat down that left hand side all afternoon.

“Rich showed good energy. We are trying to get him up to the speed and the intensity of the game because it is different to what he was doing up in Scotland.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers advanced to the second round of the FA Cup.placeholder image
Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers advanced to the second round of the FA Cup. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Both have had to wait patiently for their opportunities so when they come in they have to play well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Overall, our performance was really good; I am pleased with how we defended our goal and then responded when we had a setback.”

Results round-up

Elsewhere in the competition, Rotherham United were knocked out by Swindon Town and Bradford City exited after a defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Doncaster Rovers, however, are in the hat for the second round draw after seeing off Crewe Alexandra.

Barnsley saw off York City in a Yorkshire derby and will join Doncaster in the hat, but FC Halifax Town were beaten by Exeter City.

MORE: Adam Lakeland insists FC Halifax Town should have ‘no shame’ after FA Cup defeat to Exeter City

Related topics:FA CupBolton Wanderers
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice