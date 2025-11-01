Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant has pinpointed a “frustrating” aspect of his side’s FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium represented an opportunity for the Terriers to rediscover some form after a dismal run of League One results.

However, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to their third-tier counterparts as Ibrahim Cissoko and Richard Taylor struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bojan Radulovic notched as Huddersfield stepped it up a gear in the second half, but Grant was left to rue a first-half display lacking aggression and conviction.

Lee Grant watched his Huddersfield Town side suffer an FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Lee Grant reacts

Grant said: “We showed a bit more spunk in the second period. It was frustrating we didn’t bring enough of that energy in the first half.

“We were tentative, perhaps, because the lads realised we were up against another good side. A big effort was needed in an important game.

“Perhaps one or two were wary and we wanted to go with more aggression. We went about that more in the second period. My disappointment and frustration is we didn’t show that throughout the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Schumacher verdict

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher, meanwhile, reserved praise for the players who fired his side into the second round.

He said: “I am delighted for both. Ibby is a player who thrives on confidence and when he got his goal he was a threat down that left hand side all afternoon.

“Rich showed good energy. We are trying to get him up to the speed and the intensity of the game because it is different to what he was doing up in Scotland.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers advanced to the second round of the FA Cup. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Both have had to wait patiently for their opportunities so when they come in they have to play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, our performance was really good; I am pleased with how we defended our goal and then responded when we had a setback.”

Results round-up

Elsewhere in the competition, Rotherham United were knocked out by Swindon Town and Bradford City exited after a defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Doncaster Rovers, however, are in the hat for the second round draw after seeing off Crewe Alexandra.