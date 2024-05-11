Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg takes parting shot in farewell message
The 25-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium, having made the switch from German outfit Mainz. He scored seven goals in 33 appearances but did not feature in either of the club’s final two games.
Huddersfield were relegated to League One on the final day of the season, although their fate had effectively been sealed before their trip to Ipswich Town. In the build-up to the Portman Road visit, head coach Andre Breitenreiter was critical of the squad he had inherited.
He alluded to a toxic culture in the Terriers dressing room and Burgzorg appears to have addressed the squad criticism in his farewell message. Posting on Instagram, he said: “Last words Della. Thanks for the support this season, doesn’t matter how you treat me in the last weeks, I always be thankful and always gave 100 per cent.
"Unfortunately we couldn’t make it at the end, but @htafc will be back stronger.. All the best in the future Terriers, UTT. PS: Don’t believe everything what you hear if you don’t see it with your own eyes, when the heat is on…You should stick together not walk away from it.”
Breitenreiter has already left Huddersfield, departing by mutual consent after a short period at the helm.
Burgzorg’s post was commented on by Sorba Thomas, who added: “Facts written there brother, good luck, see you soon.”
