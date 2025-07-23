Huddersfield Town 'close' to signing ex-Arsenal and Nottingham Forest midfielder from Bristol City
A cultured central midfielder, McGuane represented England at various youth levels while cutting his teeth with Arsenal.
He hit the headlines as an 18-year-old, when Spanish giants Barcelona prised him from the Emirates Stadium and assigned him to their ‘B’ team.
A first-team breakthrough did not materialise at Camp Nou, nor did a subsequent switch to Nottingham Forest work out.
However, he found his feet at Oxford United and did enough to land a move to Ashton Gate last summer.
Marcus McGuane set for Huddersfield Town switch
After 24 outings for the Robins, it appears McGuane is now set for pastures new. Bristol Live reporter Dan Carter has claimed the midfielder is close to joining Huddersfield on a permanent deal.
Writing on social media platform X, he said: “Understand Bristol City midfielder Marcus McGuane is close to a move to Huddersfield Town. Expected to be a permanent switch a year on from his move to BS3.”
McGuane appears set to become the second addition to Huddersfield’s midfield, following their capture of Ryan Ledson.
Marcus McGuane’s League One pedigree
The most productive spell of McGuane’s career was in League One with Oxford, which suggests he could be a shrewd addition for the Terriers.
Liam Manning managed McGuane at Oxford and Bristol City and after taking him to Ashton Gate last year, said: “This is a great opportunity for him, and I know the type of character he is from my time working with him before.
“He was outstanding in those first 15 games we had at Oxford last season and I am looking forward to working with him again.”
He was highly rated in his early days at Arsenal and was even given a senior debut in the Europa League against BATE Borisov in September 2017.
