After agreeing to take the reins, he said: “Huddersfield Town is my club, and I’m honoured to be coaching the first team between now and the end of the season.

“We have 10 important matches to come with plenty of points remaining to play for and every possibility still open to us. As it is each day, my full focus and energy will be spent doing whatever I possibly can to help our Club be the best version of itself.

“In that time, my goal is to repay the faith and trust that Kevin Nagle, Jake Edwards and Mark Cartwright have shown in me, and give Town supporters pride in their team and club. See you all at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.”

He will remain in charge until the end of the season, at which point Huddersfield will need to decide who will be responsible for leading the club forward in the long-term.

Worthington may well put himself in contention, having done an admirable job during his last stint in temporary charge. However, the Terriers may also opt to look elsewhere.

As the dust settles on Duff’s exit, here are some out-of-work managers Huddersfield could potentially turn to in the summer.

Rob Edwards The former Barnsley defender heroically led Luton Town into the Premier League, only for the Hatters to suffer immediate relegation. Another promotion tilt was expected this term but it did not materialise and the 42-year-old paid the price.

David Wagner A man who needs no introduction to the John Smith's Stadium faithful. Wagner was at the helm during a golden period in Huddersfield's history, which included promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He has been out of work since his dismissal at Norwich City last year.

Paul Warne The appeal of Warne is strong. He has four promotions from League One on his CV, three of which were achieved with Rotherham United. He was recently axed by Derby County, having struggled to steer the Rams away from the Championship relegation zone.