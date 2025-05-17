The John Smith’s Stadium faithful are waiting with bated breath to learn the identity of the coach who will lead the club into the 2025/26 campaign.

Michael Duff was relieved of his duties in March, with Huddersfield’s promotion push quickly running out of steam.

Jon Worthington was appointed interim head coach, stepping up from his role as academy manager for the second time in his career.

However, he was unable to rescue the club’s season and Huddersfield finished in mid-table obscurity in League One.

The Terriers are aiming to bounce back into the Championship next term and have already started ringing the changes.

A number of senior players have been released, with Terriers stalwart Jonathan Hogg among them.

Owner Kevin Nagle has pledged to do better next season, vowing to eradicate a “disease” at the club.

He said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.”

With a new era set to be ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium, here is a fresh look at the Gambling.com favourites to become Huddersfield’s new head coach.

1 . Favourites for Huddersfield Town job A fresh look at the frontrunners to fill the head coach vacancy at Huddersfield Town. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales