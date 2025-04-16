Michael Duff was axed as Terriers boss last month with the club’s promotion push running out of steam. Jon Worthington was moved into the role of interim head coach, taking the reins on a deal running until the end of the season.
An emphatic 5-1 win over Crawley Town in his first game at the helm raised hopes of a resurgence but a run of just one win in five games since has dampened the mood at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield have been linked with a number of figures, but it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the Terriers when the 2025/26 season kicks off.
Here is a fresh look at the favourites to become Huddersfield's next permanent boss.
