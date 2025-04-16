Huddersfield Town next manager: Ex-Luton Town, Everton, Barnsley and Swansea City men among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Luton Town, Everton and Barnsley are among the frontrunners to become Huddersfield Town’s next permanent head coach.

Michael Duff was axed as Terriers boss last month with the club’s promotion push running out of steam. Jon Worthington was moved into the role of interim head coach, taking the reins on a deal running until the end of the season.

An emphatic 5-1 win over Crawley Town in his first game at the helm raised hopes of a resurgence but a run of just one win in five games since has dampened the mood at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield have been linked with a number of figures, but it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the Terriers when the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Here is a fresh look at the favourites to become Huddersfield’s next permanent boss. Odds are courtesy of Gambling.com, who are giving away FA Cup final tickets in a free-to-enter competition.

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Huddersfield Town's next permanent head coach.

1. Frontrunners to become Huddersfield Town's permanent head coach

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Huddersfield Town's next permanent head coach. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Huddersfield Town's current head coach is Jon Worthington, who picked up the baton following the dismissal of Michael Duff. Next up are the favourites to lead the Terriers into next season - with Worthington among them.

2. Current head coach: Jon Worthington

Huddersfield Town's current head coach is Jon Worthington, who picked up the baton following the dismissal of Michael Duff. Next up are the favourites to lead the Terriers into next season - with Worthington among them. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
12/1

3. 11. Steven Gerrard

12/1 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/1

4. 10. Shaun Maloney

10/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyEvertonSwansea CityTerriersMichael DuffCrawley Town
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice