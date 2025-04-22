The Terriers axed Michael Duff in March, rolling the dice with their promotion push quickly running out of steam. Jon Worthington, the club’s academy manager, was appointed as interim boss and tasked with breathing new life into the club.

It was a gamble that has not paid off, with Huddersfield’s play-off dreams over with two games still to play. Terriers owner Kevin Nagle faces a big decision in the summer, as the next appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium must be the right one.

Worthington has indicated he will return to his academy role at the end of the season, suggesting it will be an outside hire.

When Duff was axed, Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games."

