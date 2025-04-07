Huddersfield Town next manager: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City man 'fits the mould', says pundit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy would “fit the mould” of the Huddersfield Town job, a pundit has claimed.

The Terriers are currently under the control of Jon Worthington, who was installed as the club’s caretaker head coach following the dismissal of Michael Duff.

He has since overseen two wins and two defeats, with Huddersfield now sat eighth in the League One table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speculation regarding Duff’s permanent successor has been rife and Barry-Murphy has been among those linked.

Brian Barry-Murphy has been linked with the Huddersfield Town post.Brian Barry-Murphy has been linked with the Huddersfield Town post.
Brian Barry-Murphy has been linked with the Huddersfield Town post. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Since hanging up his boots, the 46-year-old has had spells in charge of Rochdale and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

He is currently employed by Leicester City as part of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching team.

According to pundit and former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton, Barry-Murphy could be a shrewd appointment for Huddersfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told Football League World: "Brian Barry-Murphy is highly coveted; you see a lot of chat about him, given his ability as a number two.

Brian Barry-Murphy left his role at Manchester City last year. Brian Barry-Murphy left his role at Manchester City last year.
Brian Barry-Murphy left his role at Manchester City last year. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“He is another man who fits the mould for Huddersfield Town, with Paul Warne being linked and the potentially glorious return of David Wagner.

"The experience that he has got and, from the little I have seen of his teams in the flesh, it is very much made in his image.

“He requires, as all managers do, that intense work ethic, the ability to create and finish off games, and the invaluable experience he would have earned from a big football club like Leicester City rounds out his coaching CV."

MORE: Ex-Huddersfield Town man leaving Premier League club as left-field role mooted

Related topics:Brian Barry-MurphyLeicester CityManchester CityDavid Prutton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice