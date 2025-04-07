Huddersfield Town next manager: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City man 'fits the mould', says pundit
The Terriers are currently under the control of Jon Worthington, who was installed as the club’s caretaker head coach following the dismissal of Michael Duff.
He has since overseen two wins and two defeats, with Huddersfield now sat eighth in the League One table.
Speculation regarding Duff’s permanent successor has been rife and Barry-Murphy has been among those linked.
Since hanging up his boots, the 46-year-old has had spells in charge of Rochdale and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.
He is currently employed by Leicester City as part of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching team.
According to pundit and former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton, Barry-Murphy could be a shrewd appointment for Huddersfield.
He told Football League World: "Brian Barry-Murphy is highly coveted; you see a lot of chat about him, given his ability as a number two.
“He is another man who fits the mould for Huddersfield Town, with Paul Warne being linked and the potentially glorious return of David Wagner.
"The experience that he has got and, from the little I have seen of his teams in the flesh, it is very much made in his image.
“He requires, as all managers do, that intense work ethic, the ability to create and finish off games, and the invaluable experience he would have earned from a big football club like Leicester City rounds out his coaching CV."
