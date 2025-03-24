Huddersfield are now back in the top six, having fallen out of the play-off places in the dying embers of Duff’s reign. Regarding the decision to make a change in the dugout, Terriers owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

As decision time for Huddersfield draws closer, here are the BonusCodeBets favourites to become the club’s next permanent head coach.