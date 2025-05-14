The Terriers parted company with Michael Duff in March, but opted against hiring an immediate successor.

They instead handed the reins to Jon Worthington, who stepped up from his role as academy manager to become caretaker boss.

It was a gamble that did not pay off, as Huddersfield’s promotion hopes faded quickly and the club finished 10th in the League One table.

The campaign had started with promise, but ended with frustrations among the Terriers faithful intense.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle has pledged to do better next term and speculation regarding the head coach vacancy is rife.

In a blunt social media post after the season finale, Nagle said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.

“I want to thank you, the supporters, along with our amazing club staff for putting up with this season as best you can.

“You all deserve far, FAR better. In the coming weeks, you will see actions befitting these words. Time to go to work.”

Here is a fresh look at the Gambling.com favourites to lead Huddersfield into the 2025/26 campaign.

