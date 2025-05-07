Huddersfield Town next manager: Terriers icons and ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley men among favourites

Published 7th May 2025, 16:07 BST
Terriers icons and former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley men are among the favourites to fill the Huddersfield Town vacancy.

The regular 2024/25 EFL season has drawn to a close and done so mercifully for Huddersfield, who stumbled to a 10th-placed finish in League One. Jon Worthington ended the campaign at the helm as caretaker, having replaced Michael Duff in March.

The club’s owner Kevin Nagle pulled no punches in his assessment of the season, vowing to “do better” in his third season at the head of the table.

At the weekend, he said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.”

Here is a fresh look at the Gambling.com frontrunners to become Huddersfield’s next boss.

