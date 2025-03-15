Huddersfield Town player ratings: 'Vibrant attacking', 'excellent performance' and 'threat throughout'

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 17:37 BST
Huddersfield Town started Jon Worthington’s tenure as interim coach with a comfortable 5-1 win over Crawley Town.

The Terriers flew out of the blocks and were in control throughout, having built a 4-0 lead inside the opening half-hour.

Lee Nicholls – will be disappointed to have let Crawley Town's goal under him 5

Ollie Turton – solid performance on the right-hand side of defence 7

Matty Pearson – returned from injury, headed the fourth goal and had a shot soon after from a different postcode, a sign of Huddersfield's confidence 7

Brodie Spencer – forced a good second-half save with a header 7

Josh Ruffels– another who might have done better with Crawley's goal 6

Joe Hodge – controlling performance in a two-man midfield 7

ATTACKING THREAT: Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
ATTACKING THREAT: Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Anthony Evans – played some nice through-balls and laid on Ruben Roosken's goal 7

Callum Marshall – gifted his goal but he certainly deserved it for the excellent performance he put in 8

Ben Wiles – played some good passes from the hole behind Joe Taylor 7

Ruben Roosken – his first goal for the club was fitting reward for a vibrant attacking performance on the left wing 8

VIBRANT: Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
VIBRANT: Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Taylor – set the ball rolling and was a threat throughout 8

Substitutes:

Lasse Sorensen (for Pearson, 60) – did the necessary at right-back 6

Tawanda Chirewa (for Taylor, 60) – kept up the energy from out wide 6

Jonathan Hogg (for Hodge, 74) – booked late on 5

Neo Eccleston (for Roosken, 76) – Town debut 5

Not used: Chapman, Ladapo, Ayina.

