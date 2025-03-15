Huddersfield Town started Jon Worthington’s tenure as interim coach with a comfortable 5-1 win over Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Nicholls – will be disappointed to have let Crawley Town's goal under him 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Turton – solid performance on the right-hand side of defence 7

Matty Pearson – returned from injury, headed the fourth goal and had a shot soon after from a different postcode, a sign of Huddersfield's confidence 7

Brodie Spencer – forced a good second-half save with a header 7

Josh Ruffels– another who might have done better with Crawley's goal 6

Joe Hodge – controlling performance in a two-man midfield 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ATTACKING THREAT: Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Anthony Evans – played some nice through-balls and laid on Ruben Roosken's goal 7

Callum Marshall – gifted his goal but he certainly deserved it for the excellent performance he put in 8

Ben Wiles – played some good passes from the hole behind Joe Taylor 7

Ruben Roosken – his first goal for the club was fitting reward for a vibrant attacking performance on the left wing 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIBRANT: Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Taylor – set the ball rolling and was a threat throughout 8

Substitutes:

Lasse Sorensen (for Pearson, 60) – did the necessary at right-back 6

Tawanda Chirewa (for Taylor, 60) – kept up the energy from out wide 6

Jonathan Hogg (for Hodge, 74) – booked late on 5

Neo Eccleston (for Roosken, 76) – Town debut 5