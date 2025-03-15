Huddersfield Town player ratings: 'Vibrant attacking', 'excellent performance' and 'threat throughout'
The Terriers flew out of the blocks and were in control throughout, having built a 4-0 lead inside the opening half-hour.
Lee Nicholls – will be disappointed to have let Crawley Town's goal under him 5
Ollie Turton – solid performance on the right-hand side of defence 7
Matty Pearson – returned from injury, headed the fourth goal and had a shot soon after from a different postcode, a sign of Huddersfield's confidence 7
Brodie Spencer – forced a good second-half save with a header 7
Josh Ruffels– another who might have done better with Crawley's goal 6
Joe Hodge – controlling performance in a two-man midfield 7
Anthony Evans – played some nice through-balls and laid on Ruben Roosken's goal 7
Callum Marshall – gifted his goal but he certainly deserved it for the excellent performance he put in 8
Ben Wiles – played some good passes from the hole behind Joe Taylor 7
Ruben Roosken – his first goal for the club was fitting reward for a vibrant attacking performance on the left wing 8
Joe Taylor – set the ball rolling and was a threat throughout 8
Substitutes:
Lasse Sorensen (for Pearson, 60) – did the necessary at right-back 6
Tawanda Chirewa (for Taylor, 60) – kept up the energy from out wide 6
Jonathan Hogg (for Hodge, 74) – booked late on 5
Neo Eccleston (for Roosken, 76) – Town debut 5
Not used: Chapman, Ladapo, Ayina.