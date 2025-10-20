Ryan Ledson conceded Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers was a “kick in the teeth”.

Huddersfield’s captain was on punditry duty at the weekend as he helped analyse EFLaction on Sky Sports.

He was asked about Huddersfield’s latest blow in League One, which came last Thursday (October 16).

Lee Grant’s men were leading 1-0 until the dying embers, when Sam Dalby and Amario Cozier-Duberry struck to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Bolton Wanderers. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ryan Ledson reflects

Ledson said: “It was all going to plan and then, obviously, a kick in the teeth conceding two late goals. It was a really tough one to take.”

When asked whether it has to be put down to a poorly managed final few minutes, Ledson responded: “That’s what it was, yeah. I think we were fine in the full 90 minutes and conceding two late on is difficult to take, a real kick in the teeth.

“We’ve got to put it to bed quickly and get on to the next one.”

Ryan Ledson joined Huddersfield Town from Preston North End in the summer. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lee Grant’s reaction

The defeat saw Huddersfield slump to eighth in the League One table, with pressure already mounting on manager Lee Grant.

After the late heartbreak at home against the Trotters, Grant said: “That was about as tough as you can get in terms of the finish to the game, about a brutal an end to a game as I've ever experienced.

"There's lots of anger, lots of frustration, lots of disappointment for a game that we really set about in the right fashion.

“We really went about it with the right level of aggression and intensity in the first period and then in the second half strayed way too far away from the things that gave us success in the first half.

