Check out the movements elsewhere in our first table for a fortnight. Some significant activity...

1 - Huddersfield Town WWDWWW (up one): Town have posted five wins in their last six second-tier matches and are showing the stamina you normally associate with high-class distance runners. Their form is simply remarkable.

They have lost just twice in their last 25 league matches since the end of November and their latest purple patch has seen them turn over the likes of Coventry and Boro. Small wonder that they are the form team in the Championship over the past six games.

2 - Sheffield Wednesday DWWLWW (down one): Down by virtue of a narrow loss to Wycombe a few weeks back, but the bigger picture is that the Owls are in fine order ahead of the play-offs in League One. They clinched their spot in the end-of-season lottery with a swagger, by virtue of a 4-1 win over Portsmouth, watched by just under 33,500 fans at Hillsborough.

It took their points tally on home soil this season to an outstanding 53, with 48 goals plundered along the way. It will take a good team to deny the Owls promotion. But their semi opponents Sunderland are also running hot.

3 - Sheffield United WDLDWW (up two): After a bit of a wobble, back-to-back wins against Cardiff and QPR mean that the Blades are in the box seat to clinch a play-off spot ahead of their final-day game with champions Fulham.

But there's work to do and they aren't there yet. Ranked 6th in the Championship's latest form guide over six matches, they will be glad to be back at Bramall Lane, even given the calibre of opponent. Paul Heckingbottom's side have lost just once in 13 games under him at S2 and that needs to continue. Possibly with another win.

IN-FORM: Huddersfield Town players celebrate during their win over Coventry City last weekend. Picture: Getty Images.

4 - Rotherham United LWLWDW (up two): And breathe, Millers fans. After a tense and bumpy run-in, Paul Warne's side deservedly got over the line thanks to a 2-0 final-day League One win at Gillingham.

Ultimately, they held their nerve when it mattered and took seven points from the last nine available and would have been automatically promoted a game earlier, but for some last-gasp heartache at Sunderland. That was quickly forgotten due to events at the Priestfield Stadium. Well done, Millers.

POLE POSITION: Sheffield United's win at QPR last Friday kept them on track to finish in the top six. Picture: PA Wire.

5 - Hull City LWWLWL (down one): Funny old end to the season for Hull, who have finally afforded themselves some home comforts, courtesy of back-to-back wins - only to cop a mini bout of travel-sickness after two straight defeats, the latter arriving in a wretched 5-0 drubbing at Bristol City.

Ranked 11th in the division's form guide, City wrap things up at home to high-flying Nottingham Forest on Saturday and then an intriguing summer, in terms of transfer activity, awaits.

6 - Leeds United WWDWDL (down four): A 4-0 home loss to Manchester City, sickening injury for Stuart Dallas and results elsewhere ensured Leeds had a nightmare weekend, but it is the time to hold collective nerve.

It was United's first defeat in six games, with Jesse Marsch having taken 11 points from a possible 21. Leeds call in at Arsenal next up before back-to-back home games, starting with a visit from ailing Chelsea, who were beaten at Everton on Sunday.

RELEGATION FEARS: For Leeds United as they lost to Manchester City on the same weekend Everton and Burnley both won. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds are ranked seventh in the Premier League's latest six-match guide.

7 - Middlesbrough LDLDWW (up one): A haul of seven points from nine, including successive home wins over Stoke and Cardiff have put Boro back in the game after a five-match winless streak.

But they will need to win at Preston on the final day - and require a favour from Reading and/or Fulham - who visit Luton and Sheffield United respectively - to gatecrash into the Championship's top six. Boro are ranked 13th in the division's latest guide over six matches.

8 - Doncaster Rovers LWLDWD (down one): Their relegation has been obvious to everyone for a while, but a run of eight points from the last 15 available has also least ensured that Rovers have not left the League One stage at a whimper.

Now the serious restoration work begins for Doncaster, whose form over the past six matches was the 10th best in League One.

9 - Bradford City LDDLWW (up one): After a desperately disappointing and forgettable campaign - which petered out badly - successive wins have provided a bit of a tonic, not least an excellent 4-1 success on the club's first visit to Sutton United.

Amid the bigger picture, City's league standing is unsatisfactory. They are ranked 14th in League Two's form guide over the past six matches which says it all as well.

10 - Harrogate Town LLLLWW (up one): After waiting until the dying embers of the season, Town have now finally registered back-to-back league wins in 2021-22 after successes against Carlisle and Forest Green.

That is at least something for Simon Weaver's side, ranked 20th in League Two's latest form table.

11 - Barnsley LDLLLL (down two): Have finished the season in pitiful fashion by way of an eight-match winless streak, with six losses accrued along the way.